Cardinals Predicted To Dump $55 Million All-Star If Nolan Arenado Stays
A trade involving St. Louis Cardinals star infielder Nolan Arenado doesn't seem as likely as it once did.
Arenado has been the most prominent player on the trade block for weeks but still is a member of the Cardinals. The biggest reasons for this surely are that his contract is large, he has a no-trade clause so he controls his own destiny, and Alex Bregman remains available in free agency.
Thanks to his no-trade clause, he isn't going to just go anywhere. So, is there a world in which he doesn't actually get traded? That certainly could be a possibility. It doesn't seem like the option the team hopes happens because they are trying to cut payroll, but it can't be ruled out.
If the Cardinals keep Arenado, that surely will lead to other moves as they look to lower payroll. FanSided's Zachary Rotman made a list of three players who could be cut loose if Arenado stays and mentioned pitcher Miles Mikolas.
"The second-most expensive pitcher on the Cardinals roster is Miles Mikolas, who is making $17.6 million in the final year of his deal," Rotman said. "Mikolas was once a very solid arm for St. Louis but is clearly past his prime. He was one of the worst pitchers in the National League this past season, posting a 5.32 ERA in 32 starts and 171.2 innings of work. Mikolas had the second-highest ERA in the National League among qualified starters...
"It's unlikely that the Cardinals will find a team willing to take on all of Mikolas' money, but if they're willing to eat some of the contract, they might be able to find a taker, freeing themselves of some money and replacing the 36-year-old with a younger arm."
Mikolas has struggled over the last two seasons, but he is a two-time All-Star and maybe a team would be willing to take a chance on him. He has just one year left on his $55 million deal. Could he spend it elsewhere?
