Ex-Cardinals $130 Million All-Star Being Eyed By Tigers, Per Insider
One former St. Louis Cardinals is available on the open market and it seems like he will have at least a few suitors.
Seven-time All-Star and 2022 National League Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt has spent the last six years as a member of the Cardinals. He had a large five-year, $130 million deal with St. Louis but it is up now.
Goldschmidt is a free agent and is coming off a disappointing year by his standards. He still hit 22 home runs and drove in 65 runs, but that wasn't his typical All-Star-level of production. Goldschmidt now is 37 years old and clearly will be playing elsewhere in 2025.
One team that reportedly has their eye on him is the Detroit Tigers, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"The Tigers are showing interest in free agent 1B Paul Goldschmidt, sources say," Morosi said. "Goldschmidt, 37, is two years removed from winning the NL MVP. He hit 22 HR with a .716 OPS this year while playing in 154 games with the Cardinals."
This doesn't mean that he necessarily will land there as there probably are at least a few other teams that will have a go at him as well. It's not shocking that he already is generating interest because although the 2024 season wasn't his best, he can still hit like an average first baseman at the very least and shined in the second half of the season.
