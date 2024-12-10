Cardinals' John Mozeliak Takes Hard Stance On Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Future
Will the St. Louis Cardinals cut loose one of their franchise cornerstones in the near future?
It certainly sounds like that is the plan.
Star third baseman Nolan Arenado has been with the Cardinals since 2021. He has three years left on his deal but sadly he may not spend those seasons in St. Louis. There have been a lot of rumors about Arenado's future with the Cardinals and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak did more than just confirm the news.
Mozeliak it is his intention to trade Arenado this offseason, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"It is my intention to try," Mozeliak said about trading Arenado. "Cardinals POBO John Mozeliak moment sago when asked directly about trading Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals seek salary relief in an attempt to trim payroll for 2025. Plus want to find a mutually beneficial option that gets Arenado to a contender."
This seems pretty clear what the team is trying to do. He has a no-trade clause so there's always a chance that a move doesn't get done, but St. Louis already has said what it wants. A similar thing happened last year when there were rumors flowing about outfielder Tyler O'Neill. He eventually was sent to the Boston Red Sox and had a great year.
Don't be shocked if Arenado ends up getting moved in the very near future, maybe even at the Winter Meetings with so many desperate teams now that Juan Soto is off the market.
