How Did Yankees Unlock Paul Goldschmidt? Ex-Cardinals Star Explains
Paul Goldschmidt is having a phenomenal year in his first season as a member of the New York Yankees.
Goldschmidt has completely turned back the close and currently is slashing .347/.404/.495 with five home runs, 27 RBIs, four stolen bases, 13 doubles, one triple, and 37 runs scored in 55 games played. He already has 1.8 wins above replacement in comparison to 1.3 last year in his final season with the St. Louis Cardinals.
In his first 55 games last year, Goldschmidt looked different. He was struggling at the time and was slashing .221/.305/.356 with seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 29 runs scored, and seven doubles.
So, what has changed? He talked about the differences this year has brought by YES Network.
"That's a good question. I don't really have an answer," Goldschmidt said. "I don't really think about it too much. I just try to have a good at-bat...I'm a pretty simple hitter. I just wasn't consistently doing that last year," Goldschmidt said when he was introduced as the newest Yankee over the winter. "I was very honest with a lot of the media in St. Louis and anyone else who asked that. I was just not performing well, but I think the good part of that is I was able to learn from it and make those adjustments and be ready to go this year...
Clearly, what he's doing is working in New York. He was beloved in St. Louis but it's good to see him doing well. Baseball is better in general when Goldschmidt is at his best.
