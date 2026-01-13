Possible Reunion With Former MVP Makes Too Much Sense For Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have made a few trades this offseason and signed a couple of free agents. That’s already more than what they accomplished all last offseason.

But as the team focuses on a rebuild, there are still trades to make and free agents that could be solid fits for them with spring training approaching. Derrick Goold reported on Monday in his weekly chat that the Cardinals are looking for a right-handed bat, specifically one that can play first base.

With that in mind, it might make sense for the Cardinals to bring back a familiar face: former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt.

Potential Paul Goldschmidt Reunion Makes Too Much Sense

At this point in his career, Goldschmidt is not somebody who is going to be an everyday player. He platooned with Ben Rice late in the season with the New York Yankees last year.

The 38-year-old bounced back in 2025, hitting .274/.328/.403 with 10 home runs. 45 RBI and a .731 OPS. The Cardinals have Alec Burleson likely to take full control of first base in 2026, but he can also be used as a designated hitter.

That could allow Goldschmidt to play some first base, particularly against left-handed pitching. The former MVP was a fan-favorite in St. Louis and helped the Cardinals reach the postseason four times in his six-year tenure with the club.

With Willson Contreras gone and not a lot of veteran leadership in the clubhouse, it might make sense for the Cardinals to explore a reunion with the star first baseman. He is a seven-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger and four-time Gold Glove winner.

At this point, Goldschmidt will likely only require a one-year deal, so if the Cardinals are out of contention at the trade deadline, they could flip Goldschmidt to a team in the race along with some of their other veterans on expiring contracts.

The Cardinals had Goldschmidt from 2019-24, and he and Nolan Arenado formed one of the top corner-infield duos in the league. He may be past his prime, but he could work as a platoon bat and could be used against left-handed pitching.

It should be interesting to see what Chaim Bloom is thinking, but a reunion might just make sense for the Cardinals.

