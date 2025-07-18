Insider Hints Cardinals Star Would Only Consider 2 Destinations
The St. Louis Cardinals have a bona fide ace on their hands but will that still be the case after the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline passes on July 31st?
Cardinals ace Sonny Gray has been someone who has been floated in trade talks, but he has a no-trade clause and has made it clear he doesn’t want to leave. MLB.com’s John Denton weighed in on him and shared the two teams he could even consider waving that clause for are the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds, although that isn't likely.
"Will the Cardinals also revisit potentially dealing Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Miles Mikolas to contenders for prospects? All four have no-trade clauses in their contracts and have shown a reluctance to leaving the Cards, but the rigors of rebuilding could change their minds," Denton said.
"Gray, whose offseason home is in Nashville, Tenn., would fetch the biggest prospect haul, but he likely wouldn’t consider any destinations other than Atlanta or Cincinnati. (Willson Contreras) -- who successfully transitioned from catcher to first base -- loves playing for (Oli Marmol), and has given no indication that he wants out."
The Cardinals have been good and although they are in an interesting spot ahead of the trade deadline, it doesn't seem likely at all that Gray will be pitching elsewhere on August 1st. The Cardinals are fortunate to have him and his no-trade clause certainly will play a role.
