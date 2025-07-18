Inside The Cardinals

Insider Hints Cardinals Star Would Only Consider 2 Destinations

The Cardinals are going to be interesting to follow...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have a bona fide ace on their hands but will that still be the case after the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline passes on July 31st?

Cardinals ace Sonny Gray has been someone who has been floated in trade talks, but he has a no-trade clause and has made it clear he doesn’t want to leave. MLB.com’s John Denton weighed in on him and shared the two teams he could even consider waving that clause for are the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds, although that isn't likely.

"Will the Cardinals also revisit potentially dealing Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Miles Mikolas to contenders for prospects? All four have no-trade clauses in their contracts and have shown a reluctance to leaving the Cards, but the rigors of rebuilding could change their minds," Denton said.

"Gray, whose offseason home is in Nashville, Tenn., would fetch the biggest prospect haul, but he likely wouldn’t consider any destinations other than Atlanta or Cincinnati. (Willson Contreras) -- who successfully transitioned from catcher to first base -- loves playing for (Oli Marmol), and has given no indication that he wants out."

The Cardinals have been good and although they are in an interesting spot ahead of the trade deadline, it doesn't seem likely at all that Gray will be pitching elsewhere on August 1st. The Cardinals are fortunate to have him and his no-trade clause certainly will play a role.

More MLB: Cardinals Once-Untouchable Now Odd-Man Out In St. Louis

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News