Cardinals Targeting All-Star Outfielder From Division Rival: Report

The St. Louis Cardinals opted to enter a rebuild this winter after a few years of playing the middle. They seemed to begin the rebuild last offseason when they opted against signing any big-name free agents.

They traded a few relievers at the trade deadline last season, which made it obvious that they were heading to a rebuild, but the biggest moves have been made this offseason.

The Cardinals have already traded three of their most talented veterans this offseason. They sent Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox in a pair of deals. They also sent Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks in another trade.

But the Cardinals could look to add a veteran to the roster to bolster the lineup. MLB insider Jon Heyman recently reported the Cardinals were in contact with Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays.

Austin Hays could be a solid free agent target for the Cardinals

Sep 8, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays (12) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

"Cardinals, Yankees and Mets are among many teams who’ve maintained contact with free agent OF Austin Hays, who was fully healthy and had a very nice season in 2025. Cody Bellinger remains the top OF target of the two NY teams," Heyman wrote in a post to X/Twitter on Tuesday.

The Cardinals could be looking to trade Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar, which could open up a spot in the lineup for a veteran like Hays.

Signing Hays would be a very affordable move the Cardinals could make. This potential move would give the team another bridge veteran to man an outfield spot while the prospect outfielders continue to grow and develop.

If Hays puts together a good first half of the season with the Cardinals, they could look to flip him at the trade deadline in the same way they traded Phil Maton last season. If he struggles, it wouldn't crush the Cardinals because he's likely to sign for less than $10 million per season.

Either way, the Cardinals would benefit from adding Hays to their roster. If not anything else, they would be taking a starter away from one of their most hated rivals.

