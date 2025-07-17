Cardinals Once-Untouchable Now Odd-Man Out In St. Louis
There was a time a couple of years ago when outfielder Jordan Walker was untouchable for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Walker was the club's top prospect and one of the best overall prospects in baseball. But, he hasn't been able to fully capitalize on a very solid rookie year. Last year, the Cardinals' role for him was inconsistent, at best, and injuries have hurt him left and right this season. Walker still isn't back in the big leagues right now.
Entering the season, Walker was one of St. Louis' runway guys who seemingly had unlimited chances. But, the Cardinals now enter the second half of the season in contention for a playoff spot and with questions. So, when he returns, will he get everyday opportunities? Or will others who were in a similar boat get the time that could've gone to Walker?
The Athletic's Katie Woo weighed in and said that Walker seems like the odd-man out right now.
"Walker looks to be the odd man out once he returns," Woo said. "Multiple stints on the IL have limited him to 55 games, and his production has been lackluster when he is healthy. Walker hit .210/.267/.295 in the first half with just three home runs, disappointing for a player the organization identified as a priority coming into the year. Herrera’s surge allowed the Cardinals to stay afloat while Walker struggled. With St. Louis battling to stay in contention, Walker could hit the back burner.
"We’ve given ourselves a shot while (developing),” (Oli Marmol) said. “I’ll continue to find ways, and I think we’ve threaded that as much as we can. I don’t think we’ll veer from it, but I’ll lean heavier as we get further into the (second half) on playing guys that are deserving. It’s not just runway for the sake of runway.:
What's next for the young slugger?
