John Mozeliak Sheds More Light On Shocking Mike Shildt Firing As Exit Looms
The St. Louis Cardinals are mathematically still alive in the National League Wild Card chase with four games remaining on the 2025 regular season schedule, though it is unlikely they will reach the postseason. Several key decisions have led them to where they are, on the outside looking in and on the verge of a multi-year rebuild under Chaim Bloom. Fans have been frustrated with John Mozeliak.
Mozeliak will step down at the end of the season and give way to Bloom. One of many decisions that fans criticize Mozeliak for is his firing of former Manager of the Year Mike Shildt.
Mozeliak stated that there were "philosophical differences" at the time, but recently shed more light on his perspective of the ordeal.
John Mozeliak Sheds Light On Mike Shildt Firing
"There were certainly reasons why we had to make that decision. I don't think the public forum is the right place for it. I do feel like I get beaten up for it. Legally, I was advised that as an employer, there is only so much that can be said. I don't want to beat around the bush. I know we had to make a decision. I believe it was the right decision. People can argue that they don't think it was. However, I'm sure that someday more of this will come to light. I'm sure some of the people who worked with me or under him might have some things to say as well. But to me, it's what has happened, happened," Mozeliak said.
Ultimately, this won't ease fans' concerns. The Cardinals were coming off of a shocking 17-game winning streak that took them from the middle of the pack in the NL Central to the postseason. The decision to fire Shildt was met with much criticism from fans and media members alike.
Mozeliak obviously didn't reveal anything major, but did hint that there could be more to the story than what meets the eye. In the end though, fans' ire towards Mozeliak remains, and this is still one of his most controversial decisions.
On the surface, it seemed like the wrong move at the time, and still seems that way. Oli Marmol has done well as the team's manager this season, so perhaps time will heal the wound, but it remains to be seen what the philosophical differences truly were.
