Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With Fan Favorite All-Star In Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to hand the reigns of the team to Chaim Bloom in the offseason. The Cardinals are headed for a rebuild to begin the Bloom era, which could include multiple big moves in the near future.
The Cardinals have a few top prospects headed for the big leagues while they also have a few solid trade chips they could move.
FanSided's Mark Powell recently predicted the Cardinals would move infielder Brendan Donovan in an offseason trade. Donovan could be the biggest trade piece for St. Louis this winter.
Brendan Donovan trade rumors heating up as offseason looms
"If the Cardinals had wanted to get the most for Brendan Donovan, they would've been best-served trading him in July. Instead, Mozeliak banked on St. Louis as a contender and opted against trading one of their best players," Powell wrote. "What makes Donovan such an intriguing asset is that he can played at least three positions well, is an above-average hitter and has three years left of arbitration. He was arguably one of the Cards best players in a down season, and made the All-Star Game as a result.
"Trading their lone All-Star would be a tough sell by Bloom to the fanbase, but if it comes with a solid prospect haul and the right messaging, it's a move the Cardinals must consider. The Cards' roster doesn't offer many impressive trade assets, as the vast majority of the moves discussed are little more than salary dumps. Dealing Donovan would bring back something of value, and eventual MLB-ready talent."
Trading Donovan makes sense for the Cardinals.
He has two years left on his contract, which means he likely won't be under contract by the next time the Cardinals are competitive. Donovan has a lot of trade value right now, as he comes off an All-Star season, but it's only going to decrease with each passing day.
Trading Donovan would clear the way for some top prospects to come to the big leagues in 2026. JJ Wetherholt is seemingly ready to take over at second base.
All in all, moving the infielder makes more sense than it doesn't, especially if the Cardinals are set to aggreissively rebuild.
