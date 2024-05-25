Mariners Linked To Cardinals Star As Possible Blockbuster Trade Partner
The St. Louis Cardinals will have some tough decisions to make but luckily have some time before they will have to do so.
A few weeks ago it seemed all but certain that the Cardinals would end up being sellers around the trade deadline this summer. That isn't necessarily the case any longer. St. Louis has won eight of its last 10 games and now is just 1 1/2 games back of a National League Wild Card spot.
There still are a few months left until the deadline and anything could happen. If the Cardinals do ultimately sell, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt likely will be moved and one team that has been mentioned as an option for him is the Seattle Mariners by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"The Mariners should be willing to trade either Emerson Hancock or Bryan Woo along with a few of their top prospects if that's what it takes to significantly improve this offense with a trade for an impact bat like Pete Alonso or Vladimir Guerrero Jr.," Bowden said. "However, if they can't get that type of bat, they should try to trade for lesser players such as Paul Goldschmidt, Brent Rooker, Lane Thomas, or Taylor Ward."
This isn't the first time Goldschmidt has been mentioned in trade rumors and likely won't be the last. Hopefully, the Cardinals continue to find ways to win games so they look for ways to add rather than subtract. Losing Goldschmidt would be a massive blow and certainly would be a disappointment. Hopefully, that doesn't end up being the case.
