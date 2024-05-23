Cardinals All-Star Viewed As 'Most Likely' Player To Be Traded In 2024
Will the St. Louis Cardinals shake up the roster this season?
St. Louis has been in rumors over the last few weeks as the club has been mentioned as a possible seller ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Cardinals have turned things around of late and are 8-2 over their last 10 games so their plans aren't clear. Plus, the deadline isn't for a few months so anything could happen.
The Cardinals could go either way but hopefully, they continue to find ways to rack up wins and end up being buyers rather than sellers.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter compiled a list of the most likely players to be traded from each MLB club this season and mentioned All-Star reliever Andrew Kittredge as the option from St. Louis.
"First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is going to be the Cardinals' most talked-about trade candidate since he's in the final year of his contract, but he also has full veto rights as a 10-and-5 player and a $26 million salary that won't be easy to fit on the books," Reuter said. "With that in mind, the most likely trade candidate on the roster is reliever Andrew Kittredge."
"Acquired from the Rays in the offseason deal that sent Richie Palacios the other way, Kittredge has a 2.37 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 9.5 K/9 with 13 holds in 21 appearances serving as the primary setup man for closer Ryan Helsley. The 34-year-old was an All-Star in 2021 and he is earning $2.63 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility before hitting the open market this offseason."
He will be a free agent at the end of the season, but it would make sense for the Cardinals to keep him around if they are in contention for a postseason spot. The Cardinals' bullpen has taken a major step forward and Kittredge's performance is a major reason why.
Hopefully, the Cardinals can continue to find ways to win games so it doesn't have to consider another sell-off.
