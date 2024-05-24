Former Cardinals All-Star Mentioned As Option For Padres After Strong Start
The St. Louis Cardinals currently are one of the hottest teams in baseball.
St. Louis has won eight of its last 10 games and perception around the club is starting to change. There have been a plethora of rumors already this season about who the Cardinals could end up trading if they ended up being sellers.
The Cardinals struggled out of the gate, and many people have assumed that the club will sell. This latest hot streak could be a sign of things changing. If the Cardinals can keep up this level of play, they possibly could add rather than subtract this summer.
While this is the case, insiders still are predicting which players could be traded, and one Cardinals who was mentioned as a trade option for the San Diego Padres is veteran pitcher Lance Lynn by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Here are some back-end starting pitchers the Padres could target from non-contending teams: Erick Fedde of the (Chicago White Sox), Lance Lynn or Kyle Gibson of the Cardinals (if St. Louis is willing to pay down their contracts), Patrick Sandoval of the (Los Angeles Angels), Yusei Kikuchi or Chris Bassitt of the (Toronto Blue Jays), and Jack Flaherty of the (Detroit Tigers)."
Lynn began his big league career with the Cardinals and re-joined the club this past offseason in free agency. He has been everything the club could've hoped for and has helped improve the starting rotation. Overall, Lynn has logged a 3.68 ERA in 10 starts this season to go along with a 48-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
The only way the Cardinals will consider trading Lynn is if they're out of contention for a postseason spot this summer but that isn't the case right now.
