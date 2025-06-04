MLB Writer Shares High Praise For Cardinals All-Star Candidate
The St. Louis Cardinals have put together an excellent start to their season. They've won a lot more than many expected and it's causing some to believe they'll end up being buyers at the trade deadline rather than sellers.
But this kind of hot start comes with breakout seasons from some of St Louis' stars.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants recently suggested the Cardinals' ace, Matthew Liberatore, could be headed for the All-Star Game this season. Gauvain shared some high praise of the lefty star.
"Matthew Liberatore could be the Cardinals' best chance at getting a pitcher at the All-Star Game this year," Gauvain wrote. "He has a 3-4 record with a 3.08 ERA, 2.66 FIP, and only nine walks in 11 starts. He's struck out 56 batters in 64.1 innings. While Libby's most recent start against the Texas Rangers was a bit of a blow-up outing, he's still done an excellent job all year. Should pitchers ahead of him drop out, Libby may get the call to Atlanta in mid-July."
Liberatore has been good for the Cardinals, but he doesn't feel like an All-Star, especially in the loaded National League. The lefty's best chance at an All-Star appearance would be if the Cardinals don't have a position player picked and Liberatore is sent as the lone representative.
This isn't to take anything away from the southpaw. He's pitching tremendously well in his first season as a full-time starter, but he's going to need to be better in order to earn an All-Star appearance.
