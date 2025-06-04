Cardinals Writer Sounds Off On Potential All-Star Voting Race
The St. Louis Cardinals have seen quite a lot of extraordinary play from their roster this year, but utility man Brendan Donovan has stood out above the rest.
If there was a team MVP award to be handed out right now, Donovan would be the Cardinals' MVP. Donovan has put together an impressive season and he doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants recently shared a very strong opinion on Donovan and his chances to be named to the All-Star Game this season.
"Brendan Donovan has been the club's most valuable player this year, and he is very deserving of an All-Star nod," Gauvain wrote. "Among qualified National League second basemen, Brendan Donovan ranks first in fWAR, first in wRC+, first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, first in slugging percentage, and fifth in Outs Above Average. He has been, hands down, the best second baseman in the National League.
"The only thing going against Donovan is his lack of national recognition. He'll be going up against players in major cities like Nico Hoerner, Bryson Stott, and local Ozzie Albies. Hopefully, voters are able to see what through their favoritism and personal bias to elect the best second baseman in the National League."
Donovan has been exceptional and there's an argument to be made for him in the All-Star Game, but it's way too close of a race to assume he's the best second baseman in the National League, especially with Ketel Marte returning in a huge way.
Marte is one of the few options who could steal the nod from Donovan. The switch hitting shortstop has already slugged 10 home runs in 119 at-bats while Donovan has just four. Donovan's batting average and 19 doubles gives him the edge unless somebody else can close the gap.
