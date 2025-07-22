Oli Marmol Breaks From Cardinals Front Office On Michael McGreevy
Will Michael McGreevy stick around with the St. Louis Cardinals?
This is a question that has been floating around for months. McGreevy has shined in a small sample size in St. Louis. He made another spot start on Monday and got the win when St. Louis needed him.
The front office has talked about McGreevy recently and has made it clear that he’s a big league pitcher, but also has noted that there isn’t enough depth behind him in the minors and because of that and a full rotation, that’s why he hasn’t been called up for a consistent role.
Before the game on Monday, manager Oli Marmol talked about the young hurler and made it clear that he hopes McGreevy is here to stay now, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said he hopes RHP Michael McGreevy is here to stay for the season," Denton said. "Oli: 'I hope it's not a spot start. My hope is that he can stay with us. I hope it works out that way...'
"More Marmol on McGreevy: 'And I think there's a lot of value in this next stretch for several reasons — for him to get a taste of being around (pitching coach) Dusty (Blake) and the pitching staff and game planning and being around big league hitters.'"
McGreevy shined once again and went seven innings against the Colorado Rockies and allowed just two earned runs. Now, the decision is in the front office's hands for McGreevy's next move.
