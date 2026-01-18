Cardinals Drop JJ Wetherholt Update Before Spring Training

The St. Louis Cardinals may not enter the 2026 season expected to contend in the National League, but that doesn't mean it won't be an intriguing season.

With St. Louis trading Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras traded away, the club has opened up some spots for younger guys. There could be more coming this winter if someone like Brendan Donovan, JoJo Romero, or Lars Nootbaar is traded away.

Cardinals fans will get a look at guys who could potentially end up being long-term core pieces for the organization. Spring Training will kick off in less than a month and the guy fans should know about is top prospect JJ Wetherholt. He's not only the No. 1 prospect in the Cardinals' farm system, but he's the No. 5 overall prospect in baseball overall, per MLB.com.

The Cardinals have one of baseball's top prospects

Feb 25, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter JJ Wetherholt (87) prepares for batting practice before a spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Wetherholt slashed .306/.421/.510 with 17 homers, 59 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, 28 doubles, two triples, and 82 runs scored in 109 games played.

On Saturday, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was asked if Wetherholt has a shot at the Opening Day roster and he certainly didn't shut down the idea, as transcribed by Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"Yes," Marmol said, as transcribed by Goold. "Definitely has a chance."

Alec Burleson and Masyn Winn are firmly planted at first base and shortstop. Second base and third base are completely up in the air. The Cardinals have Wetherholt, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, and Thomas Saggese as options for the two positions.

Donovan has been at the center of endless trade rumors after earning his first All-Star nod in 2025 at second base primarily. If Donovan isn't traded, it's a safe bet that he'll have one of the two open spots. Arguably, Wetherholt brings the most upside to the table, but that's a discussion for another day.

If Donovan is traded over the next couple of weeks, that would give Wetherholt a better shot at the Opening Day roster. Whether it is Opening Day, or at another point in 2026, Wetherholt's time is coming.

