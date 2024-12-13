Inside The Cardinals

One Move Cardinals Could Make To Respond To Brewers' Devin Williams Trade

Will the Cardinals make a big move themselves?

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty (0) pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty (0) pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers seem to be in a better position now than they were earlier today.

Milwaukee pulled off a blockbuster trade in which it sent All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees for fellow All-Star Nestor Cortes and infielder Caleb Durbin. There are players available in free agency that could help fill the closer role now but the Brewers added a much-needed starter and intriguing infielder.

The Brewers won 93 games in 2024 and seem to be at least in a similar position. Milwaukee lost Willy Adames, but could replace his production at a fraction of the cost.

How will the St. Louis Cardinals respond?

St. Louis finished tied for second place in the National League Central standings in 2024 with 83 wins. There was a time when it seemed like there was a chance the Cardinals would rebuild the roster, but that doesn't seem to be the case any longer aside from maybe a Nolan Arenado trade.

If the Cardinals are going to enter the 2024 season with a roster that closely resembles the 2023 team, they should consider adding more pitching. Although the club may not want to hand out a large deal, it may make sense to reunite with bounce-back star Jack Flaherty.

He shined with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 with a 3.17 ERA across 28 starts. He's projected to land a three-year, $63 million deal this offseason by Spotrac. That isn't too much to ask for a hurler that could be St. Louis No. 2 starter behind Sonny Gray.

The Cardinals already have trimmed the payroll by declining Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's club options. Trading Arenado would lower the payroll even further. Some of that money should go toward signing Flaherty if the Cardinals want to have a chance to compete with Milwaukee.

