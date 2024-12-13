Inside The Cardinals

Will Cardinals Trade Nolan Arenado? Insider Suggests Yankees Offer Most

Who will end up landing the Cardinals superstar this offseason?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 30, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) singles during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
What's next for the St. Louis Cardinals?

The 2024 Major League Baseball Winter Meetings came and went and the Cardinals didn't pull off any big, splashy moves. There was a lot of chatter about the Cardinals and they even made their intention to trade star third baseman Nolan Arenado well-known, but a deal didn't come to fruition.

St. Louis still has plenty of time to swing a deal before Spring Training gets here, but who will land Arenado? MLB Network's Harold Reynolds suggested that he thinks the New York Yankees could offer the best package for him.

"I think it's going to be the Yankees that can offer the best package," Reynolds said. "The other thing about Nolan that's interesting is what, three years for $74 million? You know what you're biting down on and what you're going to get. They are the only one that doesn't need to move a star player off third to accommodate him."

The Yankees have been linked to Arenado before, although New York wasn't on the initial reported list of six teams he would waive his no-trade clause for from MLB.com's John Denton.

New York is a desperate team after losing Juan Soto to the cross-town rival New York Mets. Maybe they could get the Cardinals on the phone for a blockbuster deal, but would the eight-time All-Star be willing to join the team? That's unclear at this point in time.

