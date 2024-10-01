Outspoken Cardinals Star On Trade Block After Stellar Season
It's time for the St. Louis Cardinals to make some tough decisions.
St. Louis had its end-of-season press conference on Monday and announced that Chaim Bloom will take over as the team president of baseball operations once the 2025 season ends. He will replace John Mozeliak.
The Cardinals are going to be an interesting team to watch over the next year because they essentially are in a lame-duck situation. How much say will Mozeliak actually have despite leaving in a year? It's really unclear.
There already has been some chatter about possible trades, though. One player who already has been floated as a trade candidate is All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"John Mozeliak confirms that the Cardinals' player payroll will be reduced in 2025, leading to their highest-priced players available in trade talks, such as starter Sonny Gray, third baseman Nolan Arenado, and catcher Willson Contreras," Nightengale said.
Contreras joined the Cardinals ahead of the 2023 season after being a superstar with the rival Chicago Cubs for seven years. Things haven't worked out as much in St. Louis. He has been great but hasn't been treated great at points. His role, surprisingly, was altered a few times, there has been plenty of trade chatter, and injuries have popped up. It's been a tumultuous stint in St. Louis.
Maybe now it will be coming to an end. It sounds like the Cardinals are nearing a rebuild, and if that ends up being the case, Contreras is one of the most likely players to leave.
