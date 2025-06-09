Surging Cardinals Could Save Oli Marmol's Job In St. Louis
Coming into the season, there weren't very many managers on a hot seat much hotter than St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol.
Over the last few years, Marmol has been given a veteran roster with talented players and he hasn't been able to win consistently. Last season, the Cardinals even went out and bought at the trade deadline only to come up short in the hunt for a postseason berth.
Given how much money has been spent of the roster over the last few years, it's quite disappointing the team hasn't seen any sort of actual success, especially in the postseason. With the Cardinals looking to transition control of the franchise from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom after the 2025 season, many speculated this could be the last season for Marmol as skipper, too.
But the Cardinals have shown up and won games this season. Not just a few games, but enough games to keep them in the hunt for a postseason spot despite a very young roster.
And it hasn't been by sheer luck.
The Cardinals are playing incredble defense with a consistent pitching staff. Marmol has managed the bullpen well and brought the team together in a huge way, despite losing their vocal leader Paul Goldschmidt in the offseason.
If the Cardinals are able to steal the National League Central from the Chicago Cubs, there's a better chance that Marmol wins NL Manager of the Year and receives a contract extension rather than bring let go.
While there's still some work to do this season, Marmol's seat has likely turned from hot to cold. The surging Cardinals could be saving their manager's job right before our eyes.