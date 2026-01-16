Chaim Bloom Already Succeeding In One Crucial Area For Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are rebuilding for the first time in over three decades. This means it’s going to take a little while before they find themselves back in postseason contention.

Unfortunately, Chaim Bloom has to make some unpopular decisions to move some key players. But so far, he has been able to bring back solid returns for the players he has traded, with the exception of Nolan Arenado.

MLB Network host and St. Louis native Greg Amsinger recently spoke about what Bloom has been able to accomplish thus far, and shed light on one key area where he has been successful.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

How Chaim Bloom Is Succeeding With Cardinals

Nov 12, 2019; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom speaks during media availability at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

“He’s a true collaborator. That’s what I’ve learned early on,” Amsinger said. “This movement, it’s a beautiful thing because now the entire starting rotation is young. All of the position players are young. The front office is young. The coaching staff is young. Everyone is moving in the same direction.

In the latter years of John Mozeliak’s tenure, it wasn’t quite clear what direction the Cardinals were headed in. They were stuck in the middle, walking the line between contending and rebuilding.

However, with Bloom in charge, there is now a clear direction. There may be some short-term pain for Cardinals fans, but Amsinger clearly likes what he’s seeing from the new front office.

A lot of changes have taken place for St. Louis over the past several years, and Bloom is leading the charge in hopes of creating a better future for the Cardinals and their fanbase.

Fans are mostly on board with what Bloom is doing as well. It’s clear now that the Cardinals have picked a direction and are sticking with it. Bloom has been strong in his convictions and has clear goals set for the future that he wants to accomplish.

And perhaps in a couple of years, the Cardinals will be back to where they once were, contending for a World Series title year in and year out. But for the first time in a while, fans can rest assured that there is a plan in place that will help the team in the long run.

It may take some time, but Bloom is playing the long game here, and the effects will be felt in a few years.

More MLB: Why Cardinals Made The Right Decision On Nolan Arenado's Contract