Chaim Bloom Must Move Past Red Sox Despite New Opening

After the Boston Red Sox lost Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs, the most obvious assumption is that they should look to the St. Louis Cardinals for help. The Cardinals have Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado as trade chips.

This has opened up an opportunity for the Cardinals to capitalize on Donovan’s value and potentially find a way to get rid of Arenado, but it’s not the only way to go.

In fact, they need to branch out. Despite the openings with the Red Sox, Chaim Bloom needs to be looking at other teams in order to make deals and continue the Cardinals’ rebuild.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Chaim Bloom Must Move Past Red Sox In Trades

Jul 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom talks with the media before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Firstly, Bloom has already made two trades with the Red Sox. He sent Sonny Gray there back in November and followed that up with the Willson Contreras trade.

While it makes sense to circle back to Boston given Bloom’s familiarity with their farm system and time as head of their baseball operations, he has already exhausted all his options there.

There’s no indication that the Red Sox have any interest in Arenado, and while Donovan makes sense for them, Bloom already has two teams making a push for him.

Those teams are the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants, as Katie Woo reported last month. The Cardinals can still add Major League ready starting pitching in a trade with the Giants.

That way, Bloom is branching out and not just relying on one team to get him what he needs for the future. In addition to Contreras and Gray, he helped pull off the Steven Matz trade at the deadline with Boston, and also signed ex-Red Sox pitcher Dustin May.

At this point, the new president of baseball operations has done enough business with his old team. Unless the Red Sox give him the best offer for his trade chips, it’s time for him to focus elsewhere.

The Mariners can give the Cardinals some top prospects to replenish their farm system for the future, including switch pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje. The Red Sox might not be willing to give up any more pitching prospects at this point.

It will be interesting to see what Bloom decides to do, but the time has come for him to look at other ways to acquire talent, and other teams to acquire it from.

More MLB: Alex Bregman's $175M Cubs Deal Could Actually Help Cardinals