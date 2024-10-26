Yankees Reportedly Tried To Land Ex-Cardinals Star In Deadline Blockbuster
The New York Yankees are in the World Series right now facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
New York clearly has a well-built roster, but it sounds like it attempted to add even more firepower this summer. The Yankees were trying to add pitching and reportedly were "down the road" on a possible blockbuster deal with the Detroit Tigers that would've landed former St. Louis Cardinals star Jack Flaherty in New York, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The Yankees were down the road on a potential deal they’d been discussing with the Tigers for Flaherty before backing away over a perceived lower back situation," Heyman said. "That opposing call didn’t hurt the Yankees too much, since they weren’t rotation poor and wound up as the only playoff team with extra starters. Coveted right-hander Will Warren was one the Tigers apparently sought. The real negative to that Yankees’ decision to pull away from Flaherty is this: The Dodgers wound up acquiring Flaherty with minutes to go.
"Without Flaherty, the Dodgers would have a two-man rotation now. Though the Yankees are perhaps understandably hypersensitive to medical red flags after so many issues in recent years, the theory is the Dodgers have the opposite reaction: They are somewhat desensitized toward them after an equally troubling recent injury history. Their solution is to beat the pitching epidemic with quantity. For the record, Flaherty says he feels fine, and his performance reflects that (he was 6-2 with a 3.58 ERA for L.A.)."
Flaherty took the mound for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday and looked solid. He allowed just two earned runs across 5 1/3 innings pitched. It certainly seems like the Yankees should've made a different decision.
