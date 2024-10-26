Dodgers Star Urged To Cut Ties With LA In Favor Of Cardinals
The Los Angeles Dodgers are just three wins away from their second World Series title since 1988.
Los Angeles took on the New York Yankees on Friday night in Game 1 action. It seemed like the Yankees were going to pull out the first victory of the series, but Los Angeles battled back late in extra innings thanks to a walk-off grand slam by superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman.
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals took the hill for the Dodgers to begin the series. Former Cardinals star Jack Flaherty was the Dodgers' Game 1 starter, and he was solid in the outing. He allowed just two runs across 5 1/3 innings pitched.
He certainly has raised his stock as he is about to enter free agency this winter. Although the Cardinals likely won't spend heavily, FanSided's Zach Pressnell urged the team to take a chance on a reunion with Flaherty.
"When looking at the free agent pool for this offseason, there's one name that sticks out the most to St. Louis Cardinals fans: Jack Flaherty of the Los Angeles Dodgers," Pressnell said. "Flaherty began the year with the Detroit Tigers before being dealt to the Dodgers in a deadline buzzer-beater deal. He was tremendous for both organizations, but his time with the Dodgers saw him taking over as the ace of the staff...
"Bringing Flaherty back to St. Louis would effectively give them the ace that they need to compete with the best teams in the league. He's proved over the last year that he's an ace in the league. But, the issue here is that Flaherty's departure from St. Louis wasn't the cleanest. Cardinals fans have been pretty rough on him over the last few seasons, so I wouldn't blame him if he didn't want to come back to St. Louis."
Could a reunion make sense? It certainly would be nice from the Cardinals' perspective, although expensive.
