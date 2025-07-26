Yankees Want Cardinals Fan-Favorite, Per St. Louis Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have just five days to make a decision about the direction of the franchise.
After the season, the Cardinals have organizational changes coming with Chaim Bloom taking over as the team's president of baseball operations. No matter what the next few days bring, that change is already set in stone. Although that is the case, nothing is guaranteed for the next few days ahead of the July 31st trade deadline.
St. Louis has a 54-51 record and is just 1 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot. It will be interesting to see how the club handles the deadline, but it's clear that there is interest around the league at the very least in some of the club's stars. For example, The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that the New York Yankees have shown interest in All-Star Brendan Donovan.
"Multiple teams have inquired about All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan, with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers known to have interest," Woo said. "Both the Dodgers and the Yankees were major pursuers for Tommy Edman last year, with Los Angeles edging out New York in a three-team trade that sent Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham from the Chicago White Sox to St. Louis. Donovan, a super-utility player who is hitting just under .300 this year, is a similar player to Edman and was part of the reason why St. Louis felt comfortable trading Edman.
"The Yankees made their first splash of the deadline Friday afternoon, acquiring third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies for pitching prospects Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz. It’s unclear if netting McMahon changed the Yankees’ interest in Donovan."
Over the last year, there has been plenty of speculation about New York and Donovan. While this is the case, the Yankees just acquired McMahon and a deal seems unlikely, but that's speculation.
More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly Scouting Yankees With Rumors Heating Up