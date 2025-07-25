Cardinals Reportedly Scouting Yankees With Rumors Heating Up
There are just six days to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
With that being said, there are only six days until all of the trade buzz around the St. Louis Cardinals can be put to rest until the offseason. Whether the Cardinals add, subtract, or stay put, we're just six days away from all of the rumors and baseless speculation from ending.
It's hard to cut through all of the noise of the summer. Trade rumors pop up left and right but there is an avalanche of speculation that seems to overshadow the concrete, real news. Most of the buzz out there is mock trades sending Ryan Helsley to various big-market teams or speculation about guys like Nolan Arenado or Sonny Gray, who both have no-trade clauses.
It will be an interesting few days. What will the Cardinals do? Who knows at this point, but freelance Tampa Bay-based reporter John Brophy took to social media and shared that the Cardinals have been scouting the New York Yankees' minor league teams in the area.
"Want to add here that the Cardinals have heavily scouted the two Yankees farm teams in Tampa lately, with a scout asking me about Griffin Herring during a game (after he had been promoted to High-A)," Brophy said.
This is interesting, but we'll see if it actually leads to anything. There was plenty of noise about the Yankees and Arenado. The rumors were shut down at pretty much every turn, but that hasn't stopped people from continuously bringing up the chance. But, the Yankees just acquired a different third baseman. It's going to be interesting to see if the Cardinals and Yankees come together on a different deal.
