Former Cardinals Pitcher Weighs In on Possible Brendan Donovan Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals have completed three trades this offseason, sending Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to contending ballclubs. They now turn their attention to a possible trade of Brendan Donovan.

Donovan could bring back the best possible haul for St. Louis in terms of prospects. More pitching can’t hurt, and they also need to restock their supply of position players in the minors.

However, there is value in potentially keeping Donovan in St. Louis rather than trading him away. On the podcast “Cardinal Territory,” former pitcher Kyle Gibson discussed his point of view on the matter and explained why he thinks keeping him is the best move.

Ex-Cardinals Pitcher Weighs In On Donovan.

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) is greeted by teammates after hitting a solo home against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“I’ve never been on board with trading Brendan Donovan,” Gibson said. “I say never until maybe a really good trade package comes up, but I just think he’s a guy that you figure out how to keep here and you decide that he’s a guy you’re going to build around.”

There is value in holding onto Donovan rather than trading him. While the Cardinals are rebuilding, he is somebody that can be part of the next wave of talent in St. Louis. Gibson also likes his ability to hit for contact and avoid swings and misses.

Donovan is somebody who sets the table for the Cardinals at the top of the lineup. He also is now a leader in the clubhouse, and with certain players now gone, he is the heartbeat of the team.

Not having that around could be detrimental to the organization. Of course, there is value in trading him as well, as long as the Cardinals get the best possible trade package. If they don’t, then there isn’t anything wrong with keeping him either.

It will be interesting to see what Chaim Bloom decides to do, but having Donovan around can’t hurt, even if the Cardinals are engaged in a full rebuild and end up falling to the bottom of the National League Central.

Perhaps then, the Cardinals could give Donovan a contract extension instead of moving him. Bloom has a lot of options, but Gibson brings up a good point on why keeping Donovan might actually be the best course of action for the Cardinals in 2026.

