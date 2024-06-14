Inside The Cardinals

Young Cardinals Slugger Surprisingly Linked To Contender By Insider

Could the Cardinals actually end up trading the young slugger this summer?

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 13, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) flips to second base during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals finally are starting to look like a club that could make a run for a postseason spot.

St. Louis has won three of its last four games and now is just one game below .500 and is in second place in the National League Central. The Cardinals currently are tied with the San Francisco Giants for the final National League Wild Card spot and seem to be turning things around.

While this is the case, some still have speculated that the Cardinals could end up selling this summer. This would be pretty surprising at this point but can't be fully ruled out. The Athletic's Jim Bowden took a look at possible moves that could happen this summer and surprisingly linked Cardinals young slugger Nolan Gorman to the New York Yankees.

"Position targets: first baseman (and) second baseman," Bowden said. "2B Nolan Gorman, Jonathan India, Edouard Julien. "The Yankees will monitor the right side of their infield between now and the trade deadline with hopes that both first baseman Anthony Rizzo and second baseman start producing at a higher rate. If they don't, the Yankees will look at possible trade options."

It would be extremely surprising to see Gorman get moved this summer. He is one of St. Louis' top sluggers and is under team control until 2029. A deal involving him would have to give St. Louis a massive haul.

He was mentioned in trade rumors a little bit in 2023, but a deal should be considered unlikely.

