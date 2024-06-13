Mets All-Star Could Be An Option To Fill Cardinals' Biggest Roster Hole
The New York Mets seem like they are going to be one of the biggest sellers in baseball ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline.
New York has struggled once again this season and seems to be preparing for a massive firesale. Nothing is certain at this point and there is plenty of time for the club to turn things around. If the Mets don't, though, there could be some intriguing players available.
The St. Louis Cardinals appear poised to add around the trade deadline and could use another steady option in the starting rotation. One player who could be available and could make sense is two-time All-Star Luis Severino.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller called Severino one of the top pitchers available around the trade deadline and he could make a lot of sense for the Cardinals if they end up buying.
"After a 2023 campaign in which he was just about the least valuable pitcher in all of baseball, Severino has added a potent sweeper to what is now a six-pitch arsenal, keeping hitters off-balance and generating ground balls at a considerably higher rate than he did from 2018-23," Miller said. "He's nowhere near the strikeout artist that he used to be before the injuries, but this rebound year feels legitimate and should make Severino a big name on the trade block."
Severino could be exactly what the Cardinals need if he ends up being available. The two-time All-Star has a 3.25 ERA in 12 starts so far this season and could help stabilize St. Louis' rotation down the stretch.
More MLB: Cardinals Superstar Linked To Yankees In Possible Trade Deadline Stunner