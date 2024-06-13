Cardinals Superstar Linked To Yankees In Possible Trade Deadline Stunner
The St. Louis Cardinals have started to make up some ground in the standings.
St. Louis currently is just a 1/2 game out of a National League Wild Card and has a real chance of making a run at one. The Cardinals struggled out of the gate, but have performed much closer to expectations over the last few weeks.
That doesn't mean things have been perfect. But, the Cardinals have started to look like the club many hoped they could be in 2024 after a tough 2023 season.
While this is the case, if things take a turn for the worst, some already have started speculating on who the Cardinals could end up trading the matter of a firesale. One player who has popped up on numerous occasions is star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, although a deal doesn't seem likely at this point.
The Athletic's Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty took a look at the New York Yankees and tossed around a few players they could target at the deadline and mentioned Goldschmidt.
"How about Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, another free agent at the end of the season? Goldschmidt's performance hasn't matched his stellar track record, but there aren't many players better than him," Kirschner and Kuty said. "If the Cardinals fall out of the playoff race in the next several weeks, he would make sense for the Yankees as a rental."
This isn't the first time Goldschmidt has been linked to the Yankees. New York currently has Anthony Rizzo as the club's starting first baseman but he has struggled this season.
While this is the case, it would be surprising to see Goldschmidt get moved this summer at this point.
More MLB: Astros Mentioned As Possible Blockbuster Trade Partner For Cardinals Star