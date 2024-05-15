Chicago Cubs Shake Up Bullpen After Making Trade With Seattle Mariners
The Chicago Cubs have gotten dominated during their first two games against the Atlanta Braves, getting outscored 9-0 and having already lost the series.
It was a measuring stick type of bout, one where the Cubs would be able to see how they might fare against one of the best teams in the National League if they were matched up in the fall.
Right now, it's clear there is a lot of work to do.
After starting off hot, their offense has quietly dipped into the bottom half of metrics like runs, batting average, and slugging percentage. They aren't Top 10 in a single offensive category, which is one of the reasons why they couldn't hold onto their NL Central lead.
But, Chicago has shown the ability to get hot at the plate in the past, so there is optimism things will get turned around on that front.
What is still an issue, however, is their bullpen.
The Cubs suffered from multiple injuries and poor performances at the worst time last season that caused them to flounder late in the year and miss the playoffs.
While the front office searched for upgrades during the winter and was able to land a few, this unit is still one of the worst in Major League Baseball, sitting 24th with a 4.50 ERA entering Wednesday. They're also tied for the third-most credited losses with 13 and have blown nine saves.
Struggling reliever Adbert Alzolay was placed on the injured list.
In addition to rehabbing to get healthy, he and the organization are also hoping this allows him time to work on certain things that have been plaguing him this year.
So, as Chicago has searched for answers, they decided to take the external route and pulled off a trade with the Seattle Mariners.
Their team's social media page announced they acquired right-hander Tyson Miller in exchange for minor league infielder Jake Slaughter. In a corresponding move, Richard Lovelady was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Miller.
The Cubs reunited with their 2016 fourth round draft pick in Miller who pitched two games for them in 2020 where he allowed three earned runs in five innings pitched.
He already was called upon by manager Craig Counsell and showed well, throwing two scoreless innings and allowing just one hit.
Lovelady can now be claimed by other teams after his DFA, but if he clears waivers, he also has the ability to reject the assignment and hit free agency.
With how thin Chicago's bullpen is from a performance standpoint, they likely want him to stay and be an option, but that's dependent on how the left-hander feels about the situation and how others around the league view him.