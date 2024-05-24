New Price Tag Revealed for Chicago Cubs Target Mason Miller
The Chicago Cubs are a top contender in the Mason Miller sweepstakes, but how much would they need to send the Oakland Athletics to get him?
The Athletic's Jim Bowden hinted at a potential price tag from Chicago in his most recent article and it is steep.
While the trade talks surrounding the pitcher have gotten crazy, there is a good reason as to why.
Miller has built himself into being the biggest bullpen name in baseball in a very short time. The rookie of the year favorite has been phenomenal this season and is expected to be a very popular player at the deadline.
He’s fresh off the worst outing of the season, but has done enough to where that likely won’t affect his trade situation. In 1.2 innings of work on Thursday, he allowed three earned runs on three hits. Those were the first earned runs he’s allowed since back in his first appearance of the season at the end of March. It was 19 innings of work between allowing a run, he also allowed just four hits in that span.
The 25-year-old entered Thursday leading the league in xERA, xwOBA, SLG, xSLG and xBA. He’s been virtually unhittable and watching him play makes it easy to understand why.
He does it with a signature velocity on his fastball, clocking in at 100.9 MPH. He has a dangerous slider too, though, which is top-20 for movement in MLB.
Miller’s biggest drawback would be that people might be wary of trading away a lot of assets for someone that seems destined for arm issues because of his velocity. He has already found himself on the 60-day IL in his career for an elbow injury.
Bowden posited that while Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara might be enough to acquire Miller, it might not be the smartest move to trade for him if that's what you have to give up.
Caissie is the No. 38 overall prospect in baseball and is expected to make his way to the majors next season. The 21-year-old is slashing .289/.419/.430 in AAA ball this season.
The other 21-year-old, Alcanatara is not having the same luck in AA, but still has a ton of potential.
It might make more sense for the Cubs to look for a better value on the MLB's trade block rather than going for the best player available. It wouldn't be the best move in terms of winning this season, but it would preserve the future of their outfield.