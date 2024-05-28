Chicago Cubs Should Permanently Promote Pete Crow-Armstrong
The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of their worst stretch of the season.
After dropping the opener of their four-game slate against the Milwaukee Brewers on the road where manager Craig Counsell is returning to face his former team, the Cubs are now 2-8 over their last 10 contests and have fallen back to .500 on the year.
Not quite what they had in mind after getting off to a great start even with all the injury issues they had to deal with.
One player who has notably not been present during this poor run of play is Pete-Crow-Armstrong.
The 22-year-old had been with Chicago since he was called up on April 24 before he was strangely sent back down to their Triple-A affiliate on May 20. Jed Hoyer said he wanted the center fielder to play every day to keep developing his offensive game.
Well, since his demotion, he's shown what he can do.
Crow-Armstrong has completely dominated the competition after getting sent down, going 12-27 with four extra-base hits, three homers, and seven RBI.
It's clear their former No. 1 overall prospect is ready for a full-time spot on the Cubs roster.
MLB Pipeline certainly thinks so too, as they have already graduated him out of prospect status.
But beyond that, the young outfielder has looked much more comfortable at the plate facing Major League pitching this season compared to last year when he was completely overwhelmed. In 23 games and 55 at-bats in 2024, he has slashed .236/.295/.364 with four extra-base hits, a homer, and nine RBI.
It's time Chicago works him into the mix more and starts giving him more regular at-bats in the MLB.
Crow-Armstrong has been dubbed their future star outfielder for a while after coming over from the New York Mets in a trade deadline deal, and even at 22 years old, he's shown he can add value to this team with a defensive bWAR of 0.9 in just 36 career games of action.
The Cubs are looking for a spark.
They should turn to their star youngster to provide it.