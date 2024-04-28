Chicago Cubs Scratch Left-Hander From Sunday Start vs. Boston
The Chicago Cubs have scratched left-handed starting pitcher Jordan Wicks from his scheduled start on Sunday due to left forearm tightness, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Wicks is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA in five starts, with 28 strikeouts and nine walks in 23 innings. Batters were hitting .268 against him, which is up from last year’s .252 average.
Wicks was the Cubs’ first-round pick in 2021 out of Kansas State and he quickly made his way through the minor leagues before earning a call-up last August after an injury to former starter Marcus Stroman.
Wicks was sharp when he debuted with Chicago and eventually went 4-1 with a 4.41 ERA in seven starts, with 24 strikeouts and 11 walks.
Hayden Wesneski will take the start for the Cubs on Sunday. He pitched on Thursday against Houston, as he pitched 2.1 innings and gave up no hits and struck out one.
The 26-year-old has been a starting pitcher before, but injuries have derailed his time with Chicago. But, he’s already claimed two wins in his two appearances since he was called up on April 23.
He was especially sharp with Triple-A Iowa before he was recalled, as he was 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA in three games (two starts), with 10 strikeouts and three walks in 10.2 innings.
The Cubs have been a revolving door in the starting rotation of late, thanks to injuries. Left-hander Justin Steele is nearing a return from a Grade 1 hamstring strain suffered on Opening Day. He is set to start a rehab assignment next week.
Chicago just placed Kyle Hendricks on the 15-day injured list, along with swing starter and reliever Drew Smyly. The Cubs got Jameson Taillon back last week and called up Top 10 prospect Ben Brown after Steele’s injury.
Losing Wicks for any length of time would be another blow.