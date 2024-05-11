Chicago Cubs Move Talented Reliever To 15-Day Injured List
Chicago Cubs reliever Yency Almonte, who was part of a December trade that brought first baseman Michael Busch to the Windy City, was placed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday before their game with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced the move before game, telling reporters that Almonte did not recover well from his last outing, which was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres.
There is no timeline for his return and he is listed as having a right shoulder strain.
Almonte joined Chicago as part of a four-player deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs gave up left-handed pitcher Jackson Ferris and outfielder Zyhir Hope to acquire Almonte and Busch.
While Busch is considered a candidate for National League Rookie of the Year, Almonte settled into a relief role with Chicago.
The 29-year-old right-hander had already appeared in 17 games before moving to the IL, with a 1-0 record and a 3.45 ERA. In just 15.1 innings, he struck out 20, walked eight and gave up seven runs, six of which were earned. He only allowed nine hits and opponents batted .161 against him.
To take Almonte’s spot, the Cubs called up right-hander Jose Cuas from Triple-A Iowa.
Cuas had made five appearances with Chicago this season. He hasn’t figured in a decision but has a 12.00 ERA. He’s allowed 10 hits and eight earned runs in six innings, with six strikeouts and two walks.
He opened the season with the Cubs and was sent to Iowa on April 12. The former 11th-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015 played his college baseball at Maryland. The 29-year-old started his career with Kansas City in 2022 and joined the Cubs last season after Chicago dealt outfielder Nelson Velázquez to acquire him.