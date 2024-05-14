Chicago Cubs 'Should Be Interested' In World Series Champion as Trade Partner
The Chicago Cubs offense went quiet again on Monday night, losing 2-0 against the Atlanta Braves. While the offense has had stretches of putting together runs and good at-bats, as a whole, it could improve.
Pete Alonso has been the name that continues to get linked to the Cubs, but another player could also be available and would help this lineup more than just about anyone in baseball if he swings it the way he's capable of.
That's Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report made eight early predictions for the 2024 MLB trade deadline, predicting that Bregman would get traded to the National League Central.
Miller listed Chicago as an option.
"And the Chicago Cubs have been primarily playing Christopher Morel at third base, but they would make him the primary DH in half a heartbeat if they could put Bregman at the hot corner instead."
The issue with a deal for the right-handed hitter is that he hits free agency at the end of the year. If the Cubs front-office is willing to move prospects in a deal that only gets them a rental, they'll have to pick those prospects wisely.
Perhaps Bregman would be interested in signing an extension, which is certainly possible given he'd get to live in Chicago and play for a team who looks to have a bright future. 30-years-old, Bregman hit two home runs on Monday night, potentially being the breakout game he needed after only hitting one entering the night.
On the season, he's slashing just .218/.288/.327, all career lows.
It's uncertain what a Bregman trade would look like due to him being a rental and playing this way. It's also tough to predict a potential contract with the way he's played this season, adding another factor into making a trade for him.