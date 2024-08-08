Chicago Cubs Star Admits Wife’s Olympic Run is Making Him Cry
The Chicago Cubs remain under .500 going into their weekend series with the Chicago White Sox, the latter of which has mercifully ended its 21-game losing streak.
The Cubs won’t have to deal with being the team that allows the White Sox to end that streak.
The Cubs may not be heading to the playoffs unless something turns around fast. But, in moments away from baseball, shortstop Dansby Swanson has been watching the Summer Olympics in Paris.
Of course, the veteran has more than a passing interest in the games.
His wife, Mallory Swanson, will lead the U.S. women’s Olympic soccer team into the gold medal game against Brazil on Saturday.
He’s watched every game, and he admitted to reporters after a recent game that Mallory’s performance has driven him to tears at times.
"The amount of times she's pretty much made me cry over the last two weeks watching her is pretty ridiculous. Just so proud of her,” he said.
It was Mallory Swanson who helped lift the U.S. to their semifinal victory over Germany earlier this week. She didn’t score the goal, but she made the pass in extra time that set up teammate Sophia Smith’s game-winning goal in the 95th minute.
The U.S. went on to win, 1-0.
Mallory Swanson is trying to get the U.S. back to the top of Olympic soccer. While it has the most medals in the sport (four gold, a silver and a bronze), the U.S. missed the medal round in 2016 in Rio and won bronze in Tokyo in 2020.
Swanson also had to miss the World Cup last year after she suffered a patella tendon injury in a friendly. She’s been one of the U.S.’s best players in this Olympics, with three goals in four matches.
She’s one of the world’s best players and the highest-paid player in NWSL. Recently, Mallory Swanson signed a four-year deal worth $400,000 per year, with a fifth-year option that could help her make $2 million with the Chicago Red Stars. Earlier this year she led the Red Stars in the first NWSL game played at Wrigley Field.
Dansby Swanson signed a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs before the 2023 season.
He knows where he’ll be when the U.S. takes the field for the gold medal game.
“I’m just so proud of the journey she’s been on ever since we got here together,” he said. “It’s pretty hard to put into words. … I’m so thankful just to be a part of it and do whatever I can to help her.”