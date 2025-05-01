Chicago Cubs Predicted To Go ‘All-In’ for Former NL Cy Young at Trade Deadline
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Chicago Cubs, who hold a comfortable lead after a month in the National League Central.
This team has performed really well to begin the year despite high expectations. After a fantastic offseason, it was playoffs or bust for the Cubs this campaign, and so far, that is looking very likely.
However, while the team is likely a playoff contender, they might have to do more to be a World Series contender.
Recently, the team lost a key piece in Justin Steele for the rest of the season, which is a significant blow to their starting rotation. This was a unit that might have needed some additional help on the front end before the Steele injury, and that need has only increased of late.
Fortunately, Chicago should have some potential options at the trade deadline to help replace him.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Cubs being motivated to go all-in to acquire Miami Marlins pitcher and former NL Cy Young, Sandy Alcantara.
“While the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and New York Mets are among the other contenders who could stand to add a front-line pitcher, the Cubs are the most motivated to be aggressive.”
After missing the entire 2024 campaign, it has not been a great start to the year for Alcantara. Slow starts coming back from missing Tommy John surgery aren’t uncommon, and the former NL Cy Young is dealing with that reality now.
So far in 2025, he has totaled a 2-3 record and 8.31 ERA. The numbers certainly haven’t been up to his normal caliber, but he is the type of pitcher that can be a game-changer for Chicago.
As the season progresses, Alcantara should continue to knock the rust off and improve. If that happens, he will be one of the most sought-after pitchers at the deadline.
For the Cubs, being motivated to go after him makes a lot of sense. He is under team control for the next several years and is also affordable if he returns to being an elite pitcher.
Furthermore, Chicago still has a plethora of prospects to use at the deadline despite making some notable trades in the winter.
The most important thing for Alcantara’s value will be for him to start pitching well. Teams, including Chicago, will want to see some sign that he is returning to form before trading for him, especially with him under contract for multiple years.
If the Cubs want to be a contender, improving the rotation is going to have to happen. Alcantara makes a lot of sense for the team and could be a realistic target.