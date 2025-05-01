Rockies vs. Giants Prediction and Odds: Fade Justin Verlander
The Colorado Rockies finally broke their losing streak on Wednesday, taking down the Atlanta Braves by a score of 2-1. Now, they'll try to carry that momentum into their weekend series against the San Francisco Giants.
The Giants have lost two straight games and are now two games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers, who hold the top spot in the NL West at 21-10. Let's see if the Giants can take a step in the right direction tonight.
Rockies vs. Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-108)
- Giants -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Rockies +215
- Giants -265
Total
- 7.5 (Over +102/Under -122)
Rockies vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 1
- Game Time: 9:45 PM EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, Rockies.TV
- Rockies Record: 5-25
- Giants Record: 19-12
Rockies vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Kyle Freeland, LHP - (0-4, 5.93 ERA)
- San Francisco: Justin Verlander, RHP - (0-2, 4.99 ERA)
Rockies vs. Giants Best Prop Bet
- Ryan McMahon Home Run (+830) via FanDuel
One of the ways I'm looking to fade Justin Verlander tonight is by betting on a member of the Rockies to hit a home run. I broke down the bet in today's edition of "Daily Dinger":
Justin Verlander isn't the pitcher he used to be, and his age is clearly catching up to him. He has a 4.70 ERA this season while allowing 1.2 home runs per nine innings. I'm going to bet on Ryan McMahon to take advantage of that and hit his third home run of the season tonight. Be sure to look at placing this bet at FanDuel, which has much better odds on McMahon than any other major sportsbook.
Rockies vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
The Giants have struggled against left-handed pitchers this season. Their OPS drops from .703 against righties to .637 against lefties. They've also struck out on 25.7% of plate appearances against left-handed pitchers. That bodes well for the Rockies, who are rolling with Kyle Freeland today.
Don't let Freeland's 5.93 ERA scare you off. He has a FIP (Field Independent Pitching) of 2.91, which indicates there is going to be some significant positive regression in his near future. Justin Verlander's FIP of 4.12 isn't as promising.
If you want a longshot to back today, consider the Rockies at north of 2-1 odds to pull off a second-straight win.
Pick: Rockies +215 via DraftKings
