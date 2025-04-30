Giants vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 30
The San Diego Padres got the better of the San Francisco Giants in Tuesday night's series opener, beating them by a final score of 7-4.
The win snapped the Padres' losing streak and now the Giants are just half-a-game up on the Padres in the NL West standings. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for the second game of the series on Wednesday night.
Giants vs. Padres Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-185)
- Padres -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Giants +130
- Padres -155
Total
- 7 (Over -108/Under -112)
Giants vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 30
- Game Time: 4:10 PM EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, Padres.TV
- Giants Record: 19-11
- Padres Record: 18-11
Giants vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Landen Roupp, RHP - (2-1, 4.56 ERA)
- San Diego: Michael King, RHP (3-1, 2.18 ERA)
Giants vs. Padres Best Prop Bet
- Michael King 3+ Walks Allowed (+160) via DraftKings
The Giants have the best walk rate when facing right-handed pitchers over the past 14 days, drawing a walk on 12.3% of their plate appearances. If you want a plus-money bet, consider betting on Michael King to throw at least three walks against them. You can be more conservative and bet the 2+ walks at -195, but I'm going to get a bit more aggressive.
Giants vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
I bet the UNDER in this matchup last night to no avail, but I'm going back to the well today. It's tough to look past how these two lineups have played over the past two weeks. In that time frame, they ranked 26th and 28th in OPS.
On top of the poor offense of late, these two teams have the top two bullpens in baseball this season. The Padres have a bullpen ERA of 1.66, and the Giants have a bullpen ERA of 2.41.
The only issue with betting the UNDER is Landen Roupp, the starter for the Giants, who has an ERA of 4.56 on the year. I'm hoping he can have a strong start and Michael King (2.18 ERA) of the Padres continues to continue his impressive start to the season.
Pick: UNDER 7 (-112) via DraftKings
