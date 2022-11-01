Ian Happ Wins First Career Gold Glove Award

Ian Happ's resurgent 2022 season has netted him some hardware. The Rawlings Gold Glove awards were announced Tuesday, and Happ received the NL left field award for his efforts. He was the lone Chicago Cub to win the award.

The Pittsburgh native beat out David Peralta, who was nominated as an Arizona Diamondback despite being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays midway through the year, and the Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich.

Happ finished 2022 with a DRS of 13 in left field, by far the best mark of his career with his previous high being just 3 defensive runs saved in left field in 2018. Happ also had an OAA of one in 1233.1 innings in left field.

The outfielder also appeared in his first All-Star game and had one of the best seasons of his career at the plate in addition to a career year in the field. At one point it appeared he was a trade candidate at this past deadline, but now seems poised to be a fixture in the Cubs lineup in 2023.

