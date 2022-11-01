Ian Happ Wins First Career Gold Glove Award
Ian Happ's resurgent 2022 season has netted him some hardware. The Rawlings Gold Glove awards were announced Tuesday, and Happ received the NL left field award for his efforts. He was the lone Chicago Cub to win the award.
The Pittsburgh native beat out David Peralta, who was nominated as an Arizona Diamondback despite being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays midway through the year, and the Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich.
Happ finished 2022 with a DRS of 13 in left field, by far the best mark of his career with his previous high being just 3 defensive runs saved in left field in 2018. Happ also had an OAA of one in 1233.1 innings in left field.
The outfielder also appeared in his first All-Star game and had one of the best seasons of his career at the plate in addition to a career year in the field. At one point it appeared he was a trade candidate at this past deadline, but now seems poised to be a fixture in the Cubs lineup in 2023.
More From SI's Inside The Cubs
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
- Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
- Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
- Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
- Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
- Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
- Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
- Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
- Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
- Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?
Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!