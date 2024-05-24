Long-time Cubs Starter Has Rough First Bullpen Outing Since Demotion
Kyle Hendricks made his first relief appearance since he was moved to the bullpen during the Chicago Cubs’ 3-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field.
It was not ideal.
Hendricks entered the game in the eighth inning with the Cubs down just 1-0. The Cubs were hoping the right-hander could keep them in it. Instead, the Braves increased their lead.
He immediately allowed a single to Atlanta’s Chadwick Tromp. He then walked Adam Duvall and struck out reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.
With two on Ozzie Albies singled to right, which scored Trombo and advanced Duvall to third. Albies stole second and Marcell Ozuna followed with an RBI sacrifice fly that scored Duvall to make it 3-0.
Hendricks gave up two more hits in the ninth inning but didn’t give up a run.
In two innings he gave up four hits, two runs (earned) and a walk while striking out one. His ERA is now 10.47.
The 34-year-old will likely get more opportunities out of the bullpen, as the Cubs are trying to give Hendricks room to turn around what has been an awful start. As a starter he was 0-4 with a 10.57 ERA, as he allowed 36 earned runs in 30.2 innings.
Thursday was just the third relief appearance of his Major League career.
The Cubs made the move after he gave up 11 hits and seven earned runs in his last start against Pittsburgh last Friday.
He spent part of the season on the 15-day injured list after a lower back strain. While injured he made two rehab starts in the minor leagues.
Cubs manager Craig Counsell wasn’t clear about how long Hendricks would remain in the bullpen. But, he is coming up on a career milestone, which is 10 years of service time. With that, Hendricks would receive a full pension and other benefits.
The Dartmouth alum joined the Chicago Cubs organization in a trade with the Texas Rangers. He made his Major League debut in 2014. He had his best season in the Cubs’ World Series championship season of 2016, when he went 16-8 with a 2.13 ERA.