Former Chicago Cubs Star Continues To Struggle With Injuries
The Chicago Cubs successfully completed one of the greatest rebuilds in recent memory, developing prospects and winning a World Series in 2016. Kris Bryant, the second overall pick of the 2013 draft, was a big reason for that. After winning Rookie of the Year and an MVP, as well as helping the team win the World Series, Bryant was dealt in their mass sale in 2021. Since then, it's been a struggle for him.
Chicago traded Bryant to the San Francisco Giants, where he became a part of their 107 win team, but took a step back in production during his 51 games with the Giants. However, he was a free agent after the year and was set to be one of the biggest earners of the offseason given his history.
In a surprise, Bryant signed a seven year, $182 million deal with the Colorado Rockies. The then-30-year-old got his money, but the team he chose caught people off guard, given the state of the Rockies at the time.
Since then, Colorado hasn't been able to rebuild, and Bryant has been absent in their attempt at doing that. He's in his third season with the Rockies, but due to injuries hasn't played more than 80 games. On June 6th, he hit the IL once again.
2022 marked his first year in Denver and Bryant posted a 128 OPS+ in 42 games, but he faced three different stints on the injured list, putting together a rough first season with the Rockies.
Although he played 80 games in 2023, he had just a .680 OPS and was on the IL two different times. Again, another full season where he just couldn't get going.
It's been much of the same so far this season, too. Bryant hit the IL in April with a low back strain and missed over a month. Upon his return, he played on 11 more games before going down with a rib contusion.
It was originally thought to be a pretty short stint on the shelf, but Bryant revealed to reporters that MRIs revealed an oblique injury as well. The former MVP stated that he has "no idea" when he will be back on the field.
It's unfortunate to see one of the biggest stars in the game not be able to stay healthy for such a long period of time. He got his big free agent contract, but a good Kris Bryant is good for baseball. However, he has accrued negative WAR in his time with Colorado.