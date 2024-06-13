‘Everything Remains on the Table’ Heading Into MLB Trade Deadline for Chicago Cubs
It's been a rough past month and a half for the Chicago Cubs. Once right in the mix to win the National League Central, they sit seven games back in one of the worst divisions in baseball.
Entering the season, there were different expectations. The front office made marginal moves to get better and made Craig Counsell the highest-paid manager in baseball. After just missing the postseason last year, they were expected to make it this time around.
However, the team has paid the price for not being as aggressive as they likely should've been during the offseason. The front office banked heavily on Cody Bellinger having another career year, Seiya Suzuki doing what he did in the second half of 2023, and the starting pitching to continue impressing.
The starting pitching hasn't been bad for much of the season. Suzuki and Bellinger dealt with injuries early but haven't been bad players by any means.
Without them in the lineup, the struggles for the Cubs offense were on full display. Even with both of them playing, their offense is below average, at best.
The deadline will pose challenges, specifically in the bullpen and lineup. If they don't address those issues, they can expect much of the same from what they've seen nearly 70 games into the season.
Rumors have suggested that they'll be looking to get better, a promising sign.
Bradford Doolittle of ESPN listed needs for all 30 teams before the trade deadline, writing that Chicago needs a bat and that "everything remains on the table."
"Targeting an elite bat before the deadline makes sense no matter what happens from here. Everything remains on the table for the high-wire-act Cubs, who have played more one-run games than any other team.
"The Cubs have especially struggled against velocity, a need which focuses the club's search for help over the weeks to come."
They rank 25th in team batting average, 18th in OBP, 20th in SLG, and are tied at 17th for home runs.
An average offense with elite pitching can find success in certain scenarios, but that hasn't been the case for the Cubs.
They can improve and figure things out, but this has been a trend for nearly half of the season, which should lead the front office to go out and get help.