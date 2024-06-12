MLB Insider Reveals Likely Price of Chicago Cubs Potential Trade for Slugger
The Chicago Cubs are constantly being linked in different trade rumors with the deadline just over a month and a half away. With different names being mentioned almost every day, there is one that has remained the same.
That would be New York Mets slugging first baseman Pete Alonso.
Over the last couple of years, the Cubs have been connected in trade rumors to Alonso an ungodly amount of times. While the rumors have gotten old, the potential move itself is exciting to think about.
One of the biggest issues for Chicago this season has been the lack of consistent offensive production, specifically, the slugging side of things.
Alonso could help fix those issues in a big way.
However, pulling off a trade for a player like the star slugger doesn't come cheap. What would the price tag end up being?
MLB insider Bruce Levine gave some insight into what the Cubs should expect if they pursue a trade for Alonso.
He thinks a prospect like Owen Caissie or James Triantos would have to be included.
Giving up Caissie or Triantos would be well worth it for Chicago if they could get a new deal done with Alonso to keep him in town after he hits the open market following this year.
That is part of the gamble with any trade for Alonso.
He's set to be a free agent at the end of the season and could end up being a half-year rental. For the Cubs, locking him up long-term would be a no-brainer if they can acquire him.
During 2024 thus far with the Mets, Alonso has hit for a .240 average to go along with 14 home runs and 32 RBIs. Those are numbers that would slide into the Chicago lineup nicely.
At 29 years old, he is still well worth a long-term deal.
Jed Hoyer should strongly think about paying the price to get him and then get an extension done. If the Cubs can do that, they would walk away with a big win for the future of the franchise.
Expect to continue hearing trade rumors about Chicago in the coming days.
Alonso has been connected a lot, but a trade for him seems much more likely and possible than it has in years past.