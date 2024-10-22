Chicago Cubs Trade Idea Would Move Starter to New York Mets in MLB Offseason
The Chicago Cubs won't be the only team in Major League Baseball that has to improve this offseason. More specifically, there will be teams in the National League that also need to improve their roster in a big way.
The expectation around baseball is that some of the top teams in the National League, including the New York Mets, will spend heavily on the best free agents on the market.
The Mets could be a direct competitor to the Cubs this winter, as their owner, Steve Cohen, has shown the willingness to spend as much as needed when it matters most. He wants to put together a contending team, and nothing will stop him.
Despite being a competitor, Chicago could trade one of their existing players to New York.
That move could involve Jameson Taillon, who was believed to be available during the trade deadline.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that teams were interested in Taillon at the deadline, but nothing came of it.
"The Boston Red Sox and Yankees have had talks with the Chicago Cubs about starter Jameson Taillon, but the Cubs are undecided whether they will be buyers or sellers."
Fast forward to October, and Brandon Scott of Bleacher Report views him as a potential trade candidate for the Mets.
"The Mets could also target mid-tier starters like Tyler Anderson, Erick Fedde, Jameson Taillon, or a Chris Bassitt reunion if they don't land an ace."
Depending on the package, moving Taillon to New York wouldn't be the worst decision from the Cubs' perspective. They could get off his existing contract, and while he's impressed on the mound for parts of his career, he might not be worth the money he's set to earn in the final two years of his contract.
However, the issue with trading with the Mets is that they likely wouldn't want to move any of their existing Big League players to acquire the right-hander.
Considering they're looking to compete again after losing in the National League Championship Series this campaign, it's tough to find the perfect deal.
Nonetheless, there's still a scenario where Chicago could move him to New York and save money. If they're willing to spend on other free agents, they could be looking to save elsewhere.
Taillon could be directly affected by that.
He's a decent pitcher but certainly not untouchable. If that meant they could sign an upgrade, they need to consider it.