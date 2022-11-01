On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Comes Back From 3-1 Deficit, Forces Game 7

No Major League Baseball team has ever come back from a 3-0 World Series deficit. By 2016, only five teams had ever even come back from a 3-1 deficit.

So when the Chicago Cubs lost Game 4 of the 2016 World Series to the Cleveland Guardians, it wouldn't have felt wrong to lose hope.

That fall, something special happened in Cleveland and Chicago, the Cubs refused to lose.

They hung on in a gutsy Game 5 win, then stomped the Indians with Jake Arrieta on the mound in Game 6 on Nov. 1.

The Cubs piled on Josh Tomlin in the top of the first for three runs, silencing the Cleveland crowd.

Kris Bryant's two-out solo shot made it 1-0, then the rally began. Minutes later, the Indians were in a 3-0 hole hole after both Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist scored on a double.

The team never looked back. A third inning grand slam from Addison Russell blew the score open, 7-0, while Arrieta and the bullpen cruised to a stress-free 9-3 victory.

With a winner-take-all Game 7 on the line in fewer than 24 hours, there was not a lot of sleep to be had in Chicago on the night of Nov. 1, 2016.

