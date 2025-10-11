Inside The Cubs

Where To Watch Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers (Game 5): Game Time, Pitchers, TV Channels & Stream

With the series tied, Game 5 in Chicago is truly win or go home. After a gritty 4–3 comeback victory in Game 3, the Cubs now have a chance to turn the tables and force a Game 7 showdown in Milwaukee.

Kelly Keller

Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers have gone the distance in a thrilling best-of-five NLDS.

After the Cubs forced Game 5 with a comeback win at Wrigley Field, the series shifts back to American Family Field in Milwaukee for a decisive matchup. Both teams are turning to bullpen depth and creative pitching strategies, with a trip to the NLCS on the line.

The Brewers, who posted one of MLB’s best home records this season, will have the edge of their crowd, but the Cubs have momentum, and confidence, after staying alive in Game 4.

How to Watch Cubs vs Brewers, Game 5

Game Day: Saturday, Oct. 11

Game Time: 8:08 p.m. ET / 7:08 p.m. CT

Watch: TBS, truTV, or stream on Max

Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs Radio)

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee

Saturday’s Probable Pitchers

Cubs: LHP Drew Pomeranz

The veteran left-hander gets the opener nod for Chicago, tasked with setting the tone early before the bullpen takes over. Pomeranz has yet to allow a run this postseason, holding opponents hitless through his first three appearances. Manager Craig Counsell (facing his former team) will rely on matchup pitching and quick hooks to navigate Milwaukee’s right-heavy lineup.

Brewers: RHP Trevor Megill

Milwaukee will counter with reliever Trevor Megill in a similar opener role. The hard-throwing righty was dominant late in the season, posting a 2.67 ERA with 10.5 K/9 over his final 25 appearances. Manager Pat Murphy is expected to follow with long relievers Bryse Wilson or Colin Rea, depending on early matchups.

National League Division Series (Best-of-Five)

Game 1: Brewers 9, Cubs 3

Game 2: Brewers 7, Cubs 3

Game 3: Cubs 6, Brewers 1

Game 4: Cubs 4, Brewers 2

Game 5: Cubs at Brewers, Saturday, 8:08 p.m. ET (TBS / Max)

Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.

