Reds vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 5
The Chicago Cubs dropped their series opener with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night, and they’re now three games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central heading into Tuesday’s Game 2.
The Reds are creeping up on the Cubs in the standings, sitting 6.5 games back, and they’re just three games back of a wild card spot in the National League.
Cincy made some win-now moves at the trade deadline this season, and one of those moves was to add pitcher Zack Littell from the Tampa Bay Rays. Littell will make his Reds debut on Tuesday night against Cubs starter Shota Imanaga, who has a 3.25 ERA in 15 starts this season.
With both of these rivals in the mix for a playoff spot, all of these matchups should mean a ton down the stretch of the regular season.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday’s action.
Reds vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (-137)
- Cubs -1.5 (+112)
Moneyline
- Reds: +156
- Cubs: -192
Total
- 7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Reds vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Zack Littell (8-8, 3.58 ERA)
- Chicago: Shota Imanaga (8-4, 3.25 ERA)
Reds vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 5
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): TBS, MARQ, FDSOH
- Reds record: 59-54
- Cubs record: 65-47
Reds vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why PCA is a value bet at nearly +400 to go deep against one of Cincy’s trade deadline acquisitions:
Crow-Armstrong has been a revelation in the 2025 season, hitting .266 with 27 home runs and 29 stolen bases for a Cubs team that is in a great position to make the playoffs.
A lot of PCA’s damage has come against right-handed pitchers, as he’s hitting .299 with 20 of his 27 home runs against them. While the Cubs star has cooled off in the power department as of late (just one homer over the last 12 games), he has a great matchup on Tuesday.
Littell came over from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade, and he’s making his Reds debut on Tuesday night.
The righty has a solid 3.58 ERA this season, but he’s allowed 26 home runs in just 22 appearances.
Against a Cubs offense that is No. 2 in MLB in runs scored, I wouldn’t be shocked if Littell allows a long ball or two on Tuesday night.
Reds vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
On the surface, Littell (3.58 ERA) appears to be having a pretty good season, but his advanced numbers tell a much different story.
He currently has a 4.89 FIP, and Statcast has ranked him in the bottom 25 percent in the league in several key categories:
- Expected ERA: 4.62 (22nd percentile)
- Expected Batting Average Against: .271 (21st percentile)
- Whiff Percentage: 20.0% (14th percentile)
- Strikeout Percentage: 16.6% (12th percentile)
- Barrel Percentage: 11.2% (10th percentile)
- Hard-Hit Percentage: 42.3% (35th percentile)
Those numbers aren’t going to cut it against a Cubs team that is No. 2 in runs scored this season and has been at least a top-10 offense for basically all of 2025.
On top of that, Chicago is 10-5 when Imanaga is on the mound this season, and the lefty has given up three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 15 starts.
Now, Imanaga also has an expected ERA that is higher than his actual mark (3.87), but it’s not nearly as big a difference as Littlell’s mark.
At home, the Cubs are 35-21, and I expect them to bounce back from Monday’s loss in this matchup.
Pick: Cubs Moneyline (-192 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.